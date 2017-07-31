BBC Sport - Women's Euro 2017 highlights: Watch Taylor's winner against France

Watch Taylor's winner against France

Jodie Taylor scores to give England a 1-0 win over France and a place in the semi-finals of Women's Euro 2017.

MATCH REPORT: England 1-0 France

Listen to live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on BBC Radio 5 live & 5 live sports extra; plus watch live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.

Available to UK users only.

