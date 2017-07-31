BBC Sport - Women's Euro 2017 highlights: England reach semis with win over France
Highlights: England into semis with France win
- From the section Football
England progress to the semi-finals of Women's Euro 2017 thanks to Jodie Taylor's second-half goal against France.
MATCH REPORT: England 1-0 France
Listen to live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on BBC Radio 5 live & 5 live sports extra; plus watch live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired