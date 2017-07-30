BBC Sport - Derry City boss Kenny Shiels criticises 'arrogant' players after win

Shiels criticises Derry players' 'arrogance' after win

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says his players made the mistake of showing "arrogance" during Sunday's 3-0 League of Ireland win over Limerick.

The Candystripes took an early 2-0 lead at Maginn Park but Shiels says he was "angry" with his players at half-time after they took "their foot off the pedal".

