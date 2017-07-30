BBC Sport - Derry City boss Kenny Shiels criticises 'arrogant' players after win
Shiels criticises Derry players' 'arrogance' after win
- From the section Football
Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says his players made the mistake of showing "arrogance" during Sunday's 3-0 League of Ireland win over Limerick.
The Candystripes took an early 2-0 lead at Maginn Park but Shiels says he was "angry" with his players at half-time after they took "their foot off the pedal".
