League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City 3-0 Limerick

Ben Doherty completed the scoring at Maginn Park as he notched his first Derry City goal

Derry City strengthened their hold on third place in the League of Ireland table as they earned a facile win over Limerick at Maginn Park.

The victory saw Derry clinching a third successive league win for the first time since March.

Barry McNamee put Derry ahead inside the first minute after he intercepted a careless back pass.

Rory Patterson doubled Derry's lead in the ninth minute and substitute Ben Doherty completed the scoring on 85.

The win moves Derry five points ahead of fourth-placed Shamrock Rovers, with the clubs meeting in Dublin on Friday night.

Derry got off to the perfect start as McNamee nipped in to put them ahead after less than 30 seconds of the contest.

Limerick never really got over the immediate blow and they were two behind on nine minutes as Patterson's shot crept over the line, amid some confusion whether Derry defender Lukas Schubert had applied the final touch.

Ronan Curtis, recalled to the starting line-up after being left by Kenny Shiels for the win over Finn Harps because of a disciplinary issue, tested Limerick keeper Brendan Clarke as Derry continued to dominate before the break.

Limerick were unable to summon up a gallop in response in the second half and Doherty's first goal for Derry completed the scoring in the closing stages.