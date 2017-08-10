BBC Sport - Premier League at 25: Shocking moments that rocked the Premier League

Watch some of the most shocking moments in the past 25 years of the Premier League, including Eric Cantona's kung-fu kick, Lee Bowyer and Kieran Dyer's team-mate scrap and Paolo Di Canio's referee push.

