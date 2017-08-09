BBC Sport - Premier League at 25: Funny moments from 25 years of the Premier League
Funny moments from 25 years of the Premier League
- From the section Football
Some of the weirdest and funniest moments from Premier League history including Delia Smith's inspirational speech, Phil Brown's half-time team talk and that Pires and Henry penalty.
WATCH MORE: Premier League title-defining moments
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired