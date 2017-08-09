BBC Sport - Premier League at 25: Funny moments from 25 years of the Premier League

Funny moments from 25 years of the Premier League

Some of the weirdest and funniest moments from Premier League history including Delia Smith's inspirational speech, Phil Brown's half-time team talk and that Pires and Henry penalty.

WATCH MORE: Premier League title-defining moments

Top videos

Video

Funny moments from 25 years of the Premier League

Video

GB's Langford misses out as Bosse takes 800m gold

Video

Dominant Van Niekerk wins 400m gold

Video

Langford made move a little too late - Radcliffe

Video

Asher-Smith cruises into 200m semi-final

Video

Pole fault - Belgium's Art suffers painful exit

Video

Spotakova wins second world gold - 10 years on

Video

How sport changed life of teen cyclist

Video

Premier League title-defining moments

Video

Iconic Premier League moments

Video

Highlights: Moeen inspires England to 3-1 series win

Video

GB's Muir misses out on medal in dramatic finish

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired