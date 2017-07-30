Rosenborg-Celtic tie 'more open', says Harald Brattbakk

Celtic failed to find a breakthrough at home to Rosenborg

Rosenborg v Celtic Venue: Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim Date: 2 August 2017 Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on BBC Sport Scotland and Radio Sportsound

Former Celtic striker Harald Brattbakk believes the goalless draw between his two former clubs presents Rosenborg with a "good opportunity".

Celtic could not take a first-leg advantage to Norway in the Champions League third qualifying round tie.

The two meet again at the Lerkendal Stadion in Trondheim on Wednesday.

"I thought Celtic would win it - it's more open than I thought," former Norway striker Brattbakk told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"I still think Celtic are stronger but Rosenborg have always been strong at home.

"This is a good opportunity for Rosenborg. They don't have to attack in the first minute or the 30th minute, they can wait until a good chance comes in the second half.

"The goalless draw has made it a more exciting game than I was hoping for.

"Both teams know that it's a matter of not conceding a goal, so I think we will see two cautious teams at the beginning of the match. But I don't think either of the teams will aim for extra-time because that will be even harder. There will be chances in the 90 minutes."

'It wasn't a fluke'

Brattbakk had three spells with Rosenborg and was involved in many famous European nights with goals against Real Madrid and AC Milan.

He also famously scored twice against Celtic shortly after ending his two-year spell in Glasgow as Rosenborg defeated them 2-0 in a Champions League tie in 2001.

The 46-year-old says some of his fellow Norwegians were surprised at the result in the first leg as Rosenborg, who are already 17 games into their domestic season, have been criticised for their performances.

"They haven't actually played as well as people would expect," explained Brattbakk. "It surprised a lot of people they came away with such a good result, but also the way they came away with that good result.

"It wasn't a fluke, it was hard work."

Harald Brattbakk scored against St Johnstone to clinch the 1998 league title for Celtic

Brattbakk is best known in Scotland for his goal in a 2-0 over St Johnstone that helped seal the league title for Celtic in 1998, which in turn stopped Rangers claiming 10 league titles in a row.

Nineteen years on the Norwegian says he feels "humbled" to have been part of that achievement.

"Obviously it meant a lot to the club," he added. "I was so happy to be a part of it.

"Now that Celtic have won six in a row they can be the team that wins that [10 in a row], and being part of preventing Rangers from getting 10 in a row is something that will obviously stick in supporters' minds."