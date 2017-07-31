BBC Sport - Women's Euro 2017 highlights: Denmark stun holders Germany to reach semis

Highlights: Denmark stun holders Germany to reach semis

Denmark stun eight-time winners and defending champions Germany to book a place in the Women's Euro 2017 semi-finals.

MATCH REPORT: Germany 1-2 Demark

Listen to live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on BBC Radio 5 live & 5 live sports extra; plus watch live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Denmark stun holders Germany to reach semis

Video

Relive Britain's famous 4x400m relay win in 1991

Video

Highlights: England edge closer to victory

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Peaty leads GB to 4x100m medley relay silver

Video

Du Plessis' golden duck playing no shot - again

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Wigan clinch final place with brilliant try

Video

Kristoff wins sprint to take RideLondon title

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Highlights: Wigan beat Salford to reach Challenge Cup final

Video

Amazing comeback in Rocket League match

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Bairstow hits 'sweet' six as England set SA 492 to win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

GB's Shriever wins dramatic BMX world gold

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Jennings bounced out by Rabada

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How Ennis-Hill created World Championships history

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired