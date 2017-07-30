Chloe Kelly: Everton Ladies re-sign Arsenal striker on loan

Everton were playing in WSL 2 during Chloe Kelly's previous spell with the club

Everton Ladies have completed the signing of striker Chloe Kelly on a season-long loan from Women's Super League One rivals Arsenal.

The England Under-19 international previously had a three-month spell with the Blues during the 2016 season, scoring twice in nine appearances.

"To be back here is great," Kelly, 19, told the club website.

"It gives me a chance to prove myself in WSL 1. Now we are back in the top flight and we have a point to prove."