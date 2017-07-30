Holders Celtic feature in Scottish League Cup second-round draw

Celtic beat Aberdeen in last season's League Cup final

Holders Celtic feature in Sunday's draw for the Scottish League Cup second-round.

Brendan Rodgers' side and Scotland's other European competition representatives this season enter the tournament at the last-16 stage.

Aberdeen, Rangers and St Johnstone join Celtic in round two.

The eight first-round group winners and four best runners-up make up the draw for the second round, with the ties to be played on 8 and 9 August.

Ayr United, Dunfermline, Falkirk, Hamilton Academical, Hibernian, Livingston and Motherwell won their groups.

Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and Ross County are already through as runners-up.

Two of Dundee, Dundee United and Peterhead will make up the draw following Sunday's meeting of Dundee and Dundee United at Dens Park.

Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and St Johnstone and the four best group winners will be the seeded teams in the second-round draw.