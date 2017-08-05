Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical

Hamilton Academical travel to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen on Sunday

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes will freshen up his side for Sunday's Scottish Premiership opener against Hamilton Academical.

The Dons were knocked out of the Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday by Apollon Limassol.

Jayden Stockley is suspended, but fellow striker Adam Rooney could return from a thigh injury.

Hamilton boss Martin Canning is without injured defenders Michael Devlin and Alex Gogic.

Skipper Devlin is still several months away from a return after suffering a serious knee injury at the tail-end of last term.

Gogic will miss the Pittodrie clash with a knock but Canning has an otherwise full squad, with new signings Ryan Fulton and Xavier Tomas in line for their league debuts.

MATCH STATS

Aberdeen and Hamilton last met on the opening day in the Scottish Premiership in 2010, with Paul Hartley netting a hat-trick of penalties in a 4-0 victory at Pittodrie.

The Dons have failed to score in six of their last nine opening day games at home in the top flight, including their last home opener in 2014.

Hamilton have not won on the opening day of a top-flight season since the 2008-09 campaign, losing three and drawing two since.

Aberdeen have won each of their last six home league encounters against Accies, racking up 14 goals and conceding just once.

Indeed, Hamilton's last win at Pittodrie came in May 2010, with Flavio Paixao opening the scoring within the first minute.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie: "I think the supporters will probably expect us to finish second with how we've done in recent years, but it's a real tough league this year, and one we have to step up to and take control of.

"We know it's going to be hard, but we know what we've got in that dressing room and with the manager staying as well, it's been a real positive summer.

"The players that have left were a bit of a downer, but the players that have come in have given us fresh optimism. It's just a case of trying to start the season as best we can and build on that."

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "It's going to be the same again, we're going to be the team that everybody tips to go down.

"Those predictions don't annoy me because if you were to look logically at what we spend in comparison to others, how many fans we get turning up in comparison to others and the size of our club in comparison to others, then pretty much everybody would say we should be finishing bottom.

"I don't think we're being picked on, I just think it's the logical way to look at it - we just need to make sure we go prove everybody wrong again. We've done that the last three years and hopefully we can go do it again.

"If you look at the quality of the signings across the league, it definitely feels like the standard of player has shot up. You've got guys like Graham Dorrans, Steven Whittaker and Kyle Lafferty coming back up from down south to join Scottish clubs, which is great."