Bolton Wanderers v Leeds United

Adam Le Fondre scored 15 goals in two loan spells with Bolton before joining permanently this summer

Bolton Wanderers will have 10 summer signings available for the visit of Leeds United when they make their second-tier return on Sunday.

Forward Adam Le Fondre, who scored six goals for the club on loan last season, could start up front with Gary Madine.

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen, in his first game in charge of the club, has a full squad available for the trip.

Last season's Championship top scorer Chris Wood is likely to feature while midfielder Eunan O'Kane may start.

SAM's prediction Home win - 33% Draw - 28% Away win - 39%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

