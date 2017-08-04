Bolton Wanderers v Leeds United
Bolton Wanderers will have 10 summer signings available for the visit of Leeds United when they make their second-tier return on Sunday.
Forward Adam Le Fondre, who scored six goals for the club on loan last season, could start up front with Gary Madine.
Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen, in his first game in charge of the club, has a full squad available for the trip.
Last season's Championship top scorer Chris Wood is likely to feature while midfielder Eunan O'Kane may start.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 33%
|Draw - 28%
|Away win - 39%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Bolton have failed to score in three of their last five opening day bouts, winning just once (D2 L2).
- Leeds' 0-3 defeat to QPR last term was their heaviest loss in a season opener since 1989/90 vs Newcastle (2-5).
- Phil Parkinson has won four of his last seven opening day matches as manager in the Football League (D1 L2).
- For the seventh consecutive season, Leeds start the season with a different manager (Simon Grayson, Neil Warnock, Brian McDermott, Dave Hockaday, Uwe Rosler, Garry Monk and Thomas Christiansen).
- The Yorkshire side have failed to win their last 12 away games played on a Sunday in all competitions (D5 L7), scoring four times and conceding 19 in those 12 games.
- Bolton won 86 points en route to promotion from League One last season, their best total in a single season since 2000-01 (87).