The Euro 2017 quarter-final between Germany and Denmark is postponed an hour after the intended kick-off time after long deliberations and comical scenes as heavy rain in Rotterdam leaves the pitch unplayable.

The match will now take place on Sunday as 11:00 BST.

Listen to live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on BBC Radio 5 live & 5 live sports extra; plus watch live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.