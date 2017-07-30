BBC Sport - Euro 2017: Germany v Denmark quarter-final called off in rainy Rotterdam
Slip sliding away: Euro 2017 quarter-final off in rainy Rotterdam
The Euro 2017 quarter-final between Germany and Denmark is postponed an hour after the intended kick-off time after long deliberations and comical scenes as heavy rain in Rotterdam leaves the pitch unplayable.
The match will now take place on Sunday as 11:00 BST.
