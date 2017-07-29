Dani Alves scores on debut as PSG beat Monaco in Trophee des Champions

From the section

Dani Alves signed a two-year deal with PSG, worth a reported £230,000 a week

Dani Alves scored on his competitive debut for Paris St Germain as the Ligue 1 champions beat Monaco 2-1 in the Trophee des Champions.

Djibril Sidibe had put the Coupe de France winners ahead when he chipped over goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

But Alves, who signed from Juventus on a free transfer earlier this month, netted a 51st-minute equaliser from a brilliant 35-yard free-kick.

The Brazilian, 34, then set up Adrien Rabiot to head home the winner.

It is the fifth time PSG have won the trophy contested between the cup winners and league champions of France.