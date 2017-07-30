Match ends, Austria Women 0(5), Spain Women 0(3).
Women's Euro 2017: Austria beat Spain to reach semi-finals
Austria will face Denmark in the Women's Euro 2017 semi-finals after they beat Spain in a penalty shootout.
The Austrians, in their first European Championship, won the shootout 5-3 after the game had finished goalless.
Spain, who did not score in three matches after their opening fixture, were favourites to progress but created little, despite dominating possession.
And when Sarah Puntigam scored after Silvia Meseguer's miss, their underwhelming tournament was over.
The Austrians have emerged as the surprise package of this Euros, having topped a group featuring the world's third-best side, France.
And their path to the final looks a little easier than it might have done after Germany, winners of the past six European Championships, were stunned by Denmark earlier on Sunday.
They will now meet the Danes in their semi-final on Thursday, while hosts Netherlands will face England or France in the other last-four match.
Spain, in contrast, head home having endured a miserable campaign.
After winning their opener against Portugal, defeats against England and Scotland meant they only qualified for the last eight on goal difference.
And although they had most of the ball in the quarter-final, the lack of creativity evident throughout the competition proved costly as Austria resisted with ease before forcing the shootout.
Line-ups
Austria Women
- 1Zinsberger
- 6Schiechtl
- 7WenningerBooked at 75mins
- 11Schnaderbeck
- 19AschauerBooked at 119mins
- 9ZadrazilSubstituted forPintherat 110'minutes
- 17Puntigam
- 15BillaSubstituted forKirchbergerat 81'minutes
- 18Feiersinger
- 10Burger
- 20MakasSubstituted forProhaskaat 42'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Georgieva
- 3Naschenweng
- 4Pinther
- 5Maierhofer
- 8Prohaska
- 12Enzinger
- 13Kirchberger
- 14Dunst
- 16Eder
- 21Pfeiler
- 22Klein
- 23Grossinger
Spain Women
- 13Paños García-Villamil
- 7Corredera Rueda
- 3Torrejón MoyaBooked at 88mins
- 4Paredes Hernández
- 20León CebriánBooked at 29mins
- 14Losada GómezSubstituted forPutellas Seguraat 68'minutes
- 15Meseguer Bellido
- 8Sampedro Bustos
- 19Latorre ViñalsSubstituted forHermoso Fuentesat 76'minutes
- 9Vilas DonoSubstituted forTorrecilla Reyesat 112'minutes
- 22Caldentey OliverSubstituted forGarcía Pérezat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gallardo Nunez
- 2Jimenez Delgado
- 5Pereira Cejudo
- 6Torrecilla Reyes
- 10Hermoso Fuentes
- 11Putellas Segura
- 12Quiñones
- 16López
- 17García Pérez
- 18Gonzalez Rodriguez
- 21Ouahabi
- 23Nicart
- Referee:
- Stéphanie Frappart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Austria Women 0(5), Spain Women 0(3).
Goal!
Goal! Austria Women 0(5), Spain Women 0(3). Sarah Puntigam (Austria Women) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Austria Women 0(4), Spain Women 0(3). Marta Corredera (Spain Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Austria Women 0(4), Spain Women 0(2). Viktoria Pinther (Austria Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty saved! Silvia Meseguer (Spain Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Austria Women 0(3), Spain Women 0(2). Verena Aschauer (Austria Women) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Austria Women 0(2), Spain Women 0(2). Amanda Sampedro (Spain Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Austria Women 0(2), Spain Women 0(1). Nina Burger (Austria Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Austria Women 0(1), Spain Women 0(1). Olga García (Spain Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Austria Women 0(1), Spain Women 0. Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Austria Women 0, Spain Women 0.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Austria Women 0, Spain Women 0.
Attempt blocked. Jenni Hermoso (Spain Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mapi León.
Booking
Verena Aschauer (Austria Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Amanda Sampedro (Spain Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Verena Aschauer (Austria Women).
Attempt missed. Mapi León (Spain Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexia Putellas with a cross.
Corner, Spain Women. Conceded by Carina Wenninger.
Attempt saved. Virginia Torrecilla (Spain Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Amanda Sampedro.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain Women. Virginia Torrecilla replaces Mari Paz Vilas.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria Women. Viktoria Pinther replaces Sarah Zadrazil.
Marta Corredera (Spain Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nadine Prohaska (Austria Women).
Foul by Alexia Putellas (Spain Women).
Sarah Zadrazil (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Silvia Meseguer (Spain Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Second Half Extra Time begins Austria Women 0, Spain Women 0.
First Half Extra Time ends, Austria Women 0, Spain Women 0.
Corner, Austria Women. Conceded by Irene Paredes.
Offside, Spain Women. Mapi León tries a through ball, but Jenni Hermoso is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Nina Burger (Austria Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Mapi León (Spain Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mari Paz Vilas.
Attempt blocked. Alexia Putellas (Spain Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Olga García.
Attempt blocked. Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nina Burger with a cross.
Foul by Olga García (Spain Women).
Sarah Zadrazil (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mari Paz Vilas (Spain Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Virginia Kirchberger (Austria Women).
First Half Extra Time begins Austria Women 0, Spain Women 0.