Jermaine Pennant: Former Liverpool winger yet to decide on Billericay Town move

Jermaine Pennant was released by League One Bury last season

Former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Jermaine Pennant is looking at other offers as he continues to consider a move to non-league Billericay Town.

He has been offered a two-year deal by the seventh-tier Isthmian League club.

The 34-year-old set up Billericay's goal in a 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat by Leyton Orient on Saturday.

"I've had a few offers from abroad and Scotland," Pennant told BBC Essex. "I've come down here and it's been good to get some minutes under my belt."

Should Pennant agree a deal, he would be the latest former Premier League player to join the club after the arrivals of Paul Konchesky and Jamie O'Hara last season.

"I've not signed anything yet, so let's not jump the gun," Pennant said. "I know a few of the boys here and the club have big ambitions.

"If I sign, then brilliant, but if I go somewhere else, I don't need to prove anything to anyone any more.

"If a good offer comes in, I've got to look at what's right for me and my family."

Billericay manager-owner Glenn Tamplin has invested £2m in the club since taking over in December 2016 and hopes to take it into the football league within five years.