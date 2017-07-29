Gylfi Sigurdsson: Midfielder's future needs to be decided 'imminently' - Clement

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored nine goals and provided 13 assists for Swansea in the Premier League last season

Gylfi Sigurdsson's future needs to be decided "imminently" says Swansea City manager Paul Clement.

The Swans have rejected a £40m offer from Everton for the Iceland midfielder, who they value at £50m, also had a bid from Leicester City.

Sigurdsson missed Swansea' 2-0 friendly win over Birmingham on Saturday because of the transfer speculation.

"It's not something that we want [or] will be allowing to drag on until the deadline," said Clement.

"The deadline I want it to be is imminently for everyone involved at Swansea and Gylfi included. I'm not going to put an actual day on it, but imminently means in the very near future."

Sigurdsson did not travel with Swansea for their tour of the United States with his omission from the match at St Andrews coming despite the player resuming training with the first team after spending part of the close season with the under-23 squad.

"It was the best decision for everybody involved that he wouldn't take part in games at this point, but as I said recently we want a resolution to this situation soon," added Clement.

Asked if Sigurdsson had said he wanted to leave Swansea, Clement replied: "He hasn't said that.

"Gylfi is a player with Swansea, he has three years left on his contract, he's a very good player, we rate him very highly, we want him to stay.

"But at the same time if another club wants him they have to play what this club feels is the right valuation for the player.

"With either situation, assuming it's done in the right way in the right time it's going to be a win-win for us as a club because either we get the valuation we want and we can reinvest and improve the team or we get to keep a very good player."

Clement confirmed that "all parties" are still talking about the potential transfer, but it is understood Everton have not improved on their initial offer, believed to be £40m.