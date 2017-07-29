Friendly round-up: Newport beaten and Wrexham held to a draw

From the section

Lamar Reynolds (right) celebrates his goal against Northampton

Newport County slipped to a 2-1 defeat in their final pre-season friendly at Northampton.

Lamar Reynolds gave County the lead, but Chris Long and Leon Barnett gave former Exiles boss Justin Edinburgh's team victory.

Newport start their League Two campaign away against Stevenage on 5 August.

Wrexham drew 1-1 at Chorley with Scott Boden's first-half strike cancelled out by Courtney Meppen-Walter after the break.