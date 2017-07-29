Netherlands too good for Sweden as they reach semi-finals of Euro 2017

New Arsenal signing Vivianne Miedema was the top scorer in last season's Champions League for Bayern Munich

New Arsenal signing Vivianne Miedema was on the scoresheet as hosts Netherlands set up a potential Euro 2017 semi-final with England by comfortably beating Sweden.

The Dutch were always in control in front of a sell-out crowd in Doetinchem and will play either England or France on Thursday.

Winger Lieke Martens opened the scoring with a low free-kick before Miedema tapped in her 42nd international goal.

The Dutch have never reached the final.

The hosts and England are the only sides in the tournament with a 100% record and the Netherlands took control with Martens' opener.

Miedema, 21, was tripped by Jessica Samuelsson just inside the area and while referee Bibiana Steinhaus gave a free-kick, Martens bent home to ensure that the mistake did not matter.

Martens will join Barcelona after the Euros, alongside England forward Toni Duggan.

Martens then freed Liverpool winger Shanice van de Sanden over the top, and she kept her cool and teed up Miedema for a simple finish as the Dutch matched their run to the last four in 2009.