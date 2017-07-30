BBC Sport - Euro 2017 highlights: Netherlands beat Sweden to book semi-final spot

Highlights: Netherlands book semi-final spot

Watch highlights as Netherlands beat Sweden 2-0 to book a place in the Women's Euro 2017 semi-finals.

MATCH REPORT: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden

Listen to live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on BBC Radio 5 live & 5 live sports extra; plus watch live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Netherlands book semi-final spot

Video

Slip sliding away: Euro 2017 quarter-final off in rainy Rotterdam

Video

120 miles a week & chasing a bike - Farah's training regime

Video

Pint-Sized TMS: Tuffers' batting advice & Jennings reprieved

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Anderson on Roland-Jones & taking the Tube

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch all 11 tries as Hull thrash Leeds in semis

Video

Rivera wins sprint to take RideLondon Classique

  • From the section Cycling
Video

100% belief England can beat France - Stoney

Video

Hull's Shaul scores 75-yard try to seal final place

Video

GB's Proud wins 50m freestyle bronze

Video

GB's Guy claims 100m world butterfly bronze

Video

Brown-Finnis inspires Manchester girls

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Open Water swimming

Swim England Open Water Festival- Team2k Relay Event
People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired