BBC Sport - Euro 2017 highlights: Netherlands beat Sweden to book semi-final spot
- From the section Women's Football
Watch highlights as Netherlands beat Sweden 2-0 to book a place in the Women's Euro 2017 semi-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden
Listen to live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on BBC Radio 5 live & 5 live sports extra; plus watch live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.
Available to UK users only.
