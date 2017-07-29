League Cup: Hibernian beat Alloa to top Group D; Ross County progress

Fraser Murray, 18, scored his second goal of the season

Simon Murray grabbed another brace of goals to see Hibernian safely past Alloa 3-0 and into the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

Teenager Fraser Murray opened the scoring from close range for Neil Lennon's side before Alan Cook's effort for the hosts was cleared off the line.

Simon Murray then met Martin Boyle's cross to increase Hibs' lead before heading home his seventh of the season.

Hibs progressed as Group D leaders with Ross County joining them as runners-up.

The Highlanders could only draw 0-0 at League One side Arbroath but won a penalty shoot-out 5-4 at Gayfield to progress as one of the four best runners-up.