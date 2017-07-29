Sone Aluko: Fulham talk about new deal for striker after rejecting bids for player

Sone Aluko joined from Hull and scored nine goals in 50 games during his debut season at Craven Cottage

Fulham say there are moves to extend the contract of striker Sone Aluko and confirmed "multiple bids" from an unnamed club have been rejected.

In a statement, Fulham said they "understand his true value" after boss Slavisa Jokanovic spoke about Aluko's future following defeat by Wolfsburg.

Aluko, 28, joined from Hull last summer and has scored nine goals in 50 games.

"All I can do is fight, around me there is news we're thinking about selling him," Jokanovic told BBC Radio London.

"If we do this then it will be a big mistake for my team."

Following Jokanovic's interview after Saturday's 3-0 pre-season defeat by Wolfburg at Craven Cottage, Fulham told BBC Radio London: "Ultimately, it looks likely there could be a contract extension.

"The club have had multiple bids for him and have rejected them."

Speculation about Nigeria international Aluko's future comes a week before the Cottagers start their Championship season at home against Norwich City on Saturday, 5 August.