Ben Davies: Preston North End defender signs new three-year deal

Ben Davies has had loan spells at Fleetwood, Newport County, Southport, Tranmere and York City since July 2013

Defender Ben Davies has signed a new three-year deal with Championship side Preston North End, keeping him at Deepdale until the summer of 2020.

The 21-year-old has started just seven league games for the Lilywhites since making his first-team debut in 2013, spending much of his professional career to date out on loan.

He played 26 games for League One side Fleetwood last season.

The central defender is yet to feature in the Championship.

