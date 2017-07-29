Michael O'Halloran: Rangers winger joins St Johnstone on loan

Michael O'Halloran made 31 appearances after joining Rangers last year

Rangers winger Michael O'Halloran has joined former club St Johnstone on loan until January.

O'Halloran, 26, moved to Ibrox from Saints in February 2016 while Rangers were in the Scottish Championship.

He helped them win promotion but featured mainly as a substitute in the Premiership last season.

And St Johnstone say the former Scotland Under-21 player could be involved in Saturday's friendly away to East Fife.

In his first spell at McDiarmid Park, O'Halloran netted 16 times in 90 appearances after starting his career at Bolton Wanderers and having loan spells at Sheffield United, Carlisle United and Tranmere Rovers.

All three of his goals for Rangers came in the Championship.

In April, O'Halloran was left out of the Ibrox first-team squad after manager Pedro Caixinha said an "internal affair" had been "solved".

Midfielders Stefan Scougall and Kyle McClean and defender Scott Tanser are Saints' other summer signings so far.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.