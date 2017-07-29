Hibs allow Danny Handling to exit for Dumbarton

Danny Handling (centre) was on loan to Raith Rovers as they were relegated

Forward Danny Handling has joined Dumbarton after agreeing to terminate his contract with Hibernian.

The 23-year-old was a product of the Easter Road youth system and has made 65 appearances for the Edinburgh outfit since making his debut in 2011.

But he failed to become a first-team regular and ended last season on loan to Raith Rovers.

Handling returns to the Championship, where he played seven times last season as Rovers were relegated.

He has 12 career goals, five for Hibs and seven in seven games during a 2012 loan spell with Berwick Rangers in Division Three.

Meanwhile, Hibs have sent teenage midfielders Jamie Gullan and Adam Watson on loan to Lowland League side Gala Fairydean until January.