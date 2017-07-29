Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Man City, Liverpool, Sunderland, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Aberdeen, Peterhead, Andy Murray

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers has asked Manchester City to keep him informed of Patrick Roberts' future and the Celtic manager says the 20-year-old winger, who was on loan with the Scottish champions last season, is the kind of player he needs to solve his forward shortage in the absence of injured pair Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele.(Daily Mail)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has received the award for best save in Premier League history - a reflex stop from Bolton Wanderers' Zat Knight in December 2010 for Sunderland - and says it gave him as much pleasure as anything else in his career. (Scottish Sun)

Rosenborg defender Tore Reginiussen thinks Celtic's poor away record in European competition means the Glasgow side face an uphill task in Norway next week after a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier.(Daily Record)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is undergoing "extensive treatment" to be fit for Celtic's Champions League clash with Rosenborg in Norway next week, according to manager Brendan Rodgers. (The National)

Winger Jamie Walker has been dropped from the Hearts squad for Saturday's meeting with Dunfermline Athletic, but it is for footballing reasons and there are no fresh developments over any proposed move to Rangers.(Scottish Sun)

Ian Cathro, accused of being disrespectful by Jim McInally, has explained that he did not shake hands after his side's shock midweek defeat by Peterhead because his counterpart was too busy celebrating, but the Hearts head coach has no plans to phone his League Cup group rival to apologise. (The Scotsman)

Cameroon midfielder Arnaud Djoum says there is nothing wrong with him voicing his ambition to leave Hearts and play in one of Europe's top five leagues but insists he is still committed to the Scottish Premiership club. (Scottish Sun)

Liverpool winger Connor Randall, who has joined Hearts on loan, says he would prefer to play a season in the Edinburgh side's first team than be a bit-part player in the English Premier League at Anfield.(The Scotsman)

Andrew Robertson, the Scotland left-back who has joined Liverpool from Hull City, says manager Jurgen Klopp is impressed with his five-year rise from part-time football with Queen's Park to one of the Premier League's top clubs. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon insists he still prefers to sign British players despite making Lithuanian internationals Deivydas Matulevicius and Vykintas Slivka the latest additions to his squad.(The Herald)

Kilmarnock's major shareholder, Billy Bowie, has urged Scottish football to consign the bitterness over Rangers' controversial EBT incentives to the past, echoing the opinion of Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne, after the SPFL revealed it could not punish the Glasgow club further. (Daily Mail)

Celtic's £20,500 fine from Uefa for a paramilitary style banner against Linfield in their Champions League qualifier is the 14th time they have been punished in the past decade for supporter misconduct, meaning they have now racked up fines totalling more than £230,000 since 2007.(The Scotsman)

Dundee manager Neil McCann wants his side to go into Sunday's derby against Dundee United with a swagger because they already know they are the best team in the city. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie says his winning goal against Apollon Limassol in their Europa League qualifier was "one of my best moments at Pittodrie".(The Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

British tennis legend Tim Henman has warned world number one Andy Murray that unless he skips the US Open with his ongoing back injury, he risks jeopardising his career.(Scottish Sun)