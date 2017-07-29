Man City: Pep Guardiola says Premier League club will try to sign central defender

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport in Nashville

Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones
Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones made 53 Premier League starts between them last season

Manager Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City "will try" to sign a central defender this summer.

Eliaquim Mangala is expected to depart, which would leave City with Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as established centre-backs.

"We don't have too much more to spend but we are going to see," said Guardiola, speaking before Saturday's friendly with Tottenham (23:00 BST).

City have spent about £200m this summer - £120m of that on three full-backs.

In the past week, Kyle Walker moved from Spurs for £45m, Danilo joined from Real Madrid for £26.5m and Benjamin Mendy was recruited from Monaco for £52m.

They join Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva (£43m) and Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes (£35m) in arriving at City this summer.

City have also been linked with moves for Arsenal's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and another Monaco player, £160m-rated teenage striker Kylian Mbappe.

However, Guardiola declined to answer questions on that duo, stating that "they are Arsenal and Monaco players".

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired