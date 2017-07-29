Man City: Pep Guardiola says Premier League club will try to sign central defender

Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones made 53 Premier League starts between them last season

Manager Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City "will try" to sign a central defender this summer.

Eliaquim Mangala is expected to depart, which would leave City with Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as established centre-backs.

"We don't have too much more to spend but we are going to see," said Guardiola, speaking before Saturday's friendly with Tottenham (23:00 BST).

City have spent about £200m this summer - £120m of that on three full-backs.

In the past week, Kyle Walker moved from Spurs for £45m, Danilo joined from Real Madrid for £26.5m and Benjamin Mendy was recruited from Monaco for £52m.

They join Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva (£43m) and Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes (£35m) in arriving at City this summer.

City have also been linked with moves for Arsenal's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and another Monaco player, £160m-rated teenage striker Kylian Mbappe.

However, Guardiola declined to answer questions on that duo, stating that "they are Arsenal and Monaco players".