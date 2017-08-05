Berwick Rangers v Clyde
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Annan Athletic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Berwick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Clyde
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cowdenbeath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Edinburgh City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Elgin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Montrose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Peterhead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Stenhousemuir
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Stirling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
