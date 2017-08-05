Forfar Athletic v Airdrieonians
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alloa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Arbroath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ayr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|East Fife
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Forfar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Queen's Park
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Raith Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Stranraer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
