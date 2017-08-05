Scottish League One
Alloa15:00Raith Rovers
Venue: Indodrill Stadium

Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Airdrieonians00000000
    2Albion00000000
    3Alloa00000000
    4Arbroath00000000
    5Ayr00000000
    6East Fife00000000
    7Forfar00000000
    8Queen's Park00000000
    9Raith Rovers00000000
    10Stranraer00000000
    View full Scottish League One table

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Breeze bike rides for women

    Wakefield Closed Circuit Ride - St Thomas a Becket
    A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

    Summer Slalom Ski Training

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired