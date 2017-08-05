Hand ball by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Dumbarton v Greenock Morton
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 15Hill
- 55BarrBooked at 42mins
- 4Dowie
- 12Wardrop
- 17RoyBooked at 78mins
- 8WilsonSubstituted forGallagherat 77'minutes
- 10Walsh
- 3McLaughlinBooked at 58mins
- 27Nade
- 9Stewart
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 7Gallagher
- 11Johnston
- 18Prior
- 19Ewings
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 18McManus
- 5LamieBooked at 62mins
- 17Russell
- 3Murdoch
- 8ForbesBooked at 53mins
- 12Tidser
- 9QuitongoBooked at 79mins
- 11McHughBooked at 51mins
- 10Thomson
Substitutes
- 15Tiffoney
- 16Strapp
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
- 26Iredale
- 30McGowan
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away18
Live Text
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Attempt blocked. Christian Nade (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Michael Doyle (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Jai Quitongo (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Craig Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Booking
Ally Roy (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ally Roy (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Calum Gallagher replaces David Wilson.
Attempt saved. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Mark Russell.
Attempt blocked. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jai Quitongo (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Sam Wardrop.
Robert Thomson (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).
Attempt blocked. Michael Tidser (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Andy Murdoch (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Mark Stewart (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Craig Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Morton).
Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Andy Murdoch (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Stewart (Dumbarton).
Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Wilson (Dumbarton).
Ross Forbes (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christian Nade (Dumbarton).
Booking
Ricki Lamie (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Morton).
Christian Nade (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Wilson (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
