Paul McMullan (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Inverness CT v Dundee United
-
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 2RavenBooked at 63mins
- 22McKay
- 6Elsdon
- 4Chalmers
- 7Polworth
- 8DraperBooked at 43mins
- 11VigursBooked at 76mins
- 16CalderSubstituted forMulraneyat 56'minutes
- 14Oakley
- 9BairdSubstituted forBellat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 15Mulraney
- 19Zschusschen
- 20Bell
- 21Cooper
- 44Macdonald
Dundee Utd
- 1Lewis
- 6Toshney
- 3ScobbieBooked at 44mins
- 14Edjenguele
- 17Robson
- 18AllardiceSubstituted forKeatingsat 67'minutes
- 20Briels
- 12Stanton
- 10FraserBooked at 74mins
- 7McMullanBooked at 80mins
- 11King
Substitutes
- 2Murdoch
- 5Donaldson
- 16Flood
- 19Keatings
- 21Mehmet
- 38Chalmers
- 44Thomas
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Booking
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).
Foul by Connor Bell (Inverness CT).
Jordie Briels (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Paul McMullan (Dundee United) because of an injury.
Booking
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Connor Bell replaces John Baird.
Booking
Scott Fraser (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Fraser (Dundee United).
John Baird (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Edjenguele (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. David Raven (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. James Keatings replaces Scott Allardice because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
David Raven (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Raven (Inverness CT).
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United).
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordie Briels (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Jake Mulraney replaces Riccardo Calder because of an injury.
Delay in match Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
John Baird (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordie Briels (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Fraser.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.
Second Half
Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Dundee United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Dundee United 1.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.
Attempt blocked. George Oakley (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
