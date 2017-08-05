Scottish Championship
St Mirren3Falkirk1

St Mirren v Falkirk

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 3IrvineBooked at 38mins
  • 15Baird
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 2Demetriou
  • 11Smith
  • 4McGinn
  • 16McShaneBooked at 22mins
  • 10Morgan
  • 9Sutton
  • 20ReillySubstituted forStewartat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Buchanan
  • 17Kirkpatrick
  • 19Stewart
  • 21Stewart
  • 22Whyte
  • 31O'Keefe
  • 44Eckersley

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4MuirheadBooked at 77mins
  • 5Grant
  • 44Watson
  • 23Gallacher
  • 17HarrisSubstituted forShepherdat 65'minutes
  • 8KerrBooked at 39mins
  • 6McKee
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 9AustinSubstituted forGasparottoat 78'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 33LoySubstituted forMillerat 50'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Taiwo
  • 12Mitchell
  • 15Gasparotto
  • 18Miller
  • 19Shepherd
  • 20O'Hara
  • 28Craigen
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
4,639

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Attempt missed. Jack Baird (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Ross Stewart replaces Gavin Reilly.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Tony Gallacher.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Luca Gasparotto (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luca Gasparotto (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Luca Gasparotto replaces Nathan Austin.

Dismissal

Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).

Hand ball by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

John Sutton (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk).

Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).

Scott Shepherd (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Gary Irvine (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).

Foul by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).

Lee Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 3, Falkirk 1. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Smith.

Scott Shepherd (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Scott Shepherd replaces Alex Harris.

Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Mark Kerr.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Lee Miller replaces Rory Loy because of an injury.

Delay in match Rory Loy (Falkirk) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 2, Falkirk 1. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins St. Mirren 1, Falkirk 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Falkirk 1.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Stephen McGinn.

Delay in match Rory Loy (Falkirk) because of an injury.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth11004133
2St Mirren11003123
3Dundee Utd11001013
4Dunfermline10101101
5Livingston10101101
6Dumbarton10100001
7Morton10100001
8Inverness CT100101-10
9Falkirk100113-20
10Brechin100114-30
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Wakefield Closed Circuit Ride - St Thomas a Becket
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired