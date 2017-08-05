Attempt missed. Jack Baird (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
St Mirren v Falkirk
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 3IrvineBooked at 38mins
- 15Baird
- 6MacKenzie
- 2Demetriou
- 11Smith
- 4McGinn
- 16McShaneBooked at 22mins
- 10Morgan
- 9Sutton
- 20ReillySubstituted forStewartat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Buchanan
- 17Kirkpatrick
- 19Stewart
- 21Stewart
- 22Whyte
- 31O'Keefe
- 44Eckersley
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4MuirheadBooked at 77mins
- 5Grant
- 44Watson
- 23Gallacher
- 17HarrisSubstituted forShepherdat 65'minutes
- 8KerrBooked at 39mins
- 6McKee
- 11Hippolyte
- 9AustinSubstituted forGasparottoat 78'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 33LoySubstituted forMillerat 50'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Taiwo
- 12Mitchell
- 15Gasparotto
- 18Miller
- 19Shepherd
- 20O'Hara
- 28Craigen
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 4,639
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ross Stewart replaces Gavin Reilly.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Tony Gallacher.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Luca Gasparotto (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luca Gasparotto (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Luca Gasparotto replaces Nathan Austin.
Dismissal
Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).
Hand ball by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
John Sutton (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk).
Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).
Scott Shepherd (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Gary Irvine (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Miller (Falkirk).
Foul by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).
Lee Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 3, Falkirk 1. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Smith.
Scott Shepherd (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Scott Shepherd replaces Alex Harris.
Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Mark Kerr.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Lee Miller replaces Rory Loy because of an injury.
Delay in match Rory Loy (Falkirk) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2, Falkirk 1. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins St. Mirren 1, Falkirk 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Falkirk 1.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Stephen McGinn.
Delay in match Rory Loy (Falkirk) because of an injury.
Match report to follow.