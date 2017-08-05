Substitution, Queen of the South. Jesse Akubuine replaces Kyle Jacobs.
Queen of the South v Brechin City
-
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1MartinSubstituted forLeighfieldat 17'minutes
- 2Rooney
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 3Marshall
- 17Murray
- 8Rankin
- 14JacobsSubstituted forAkubuineat 82'minutes
- 21CarmichaelSubstituted forStirlingat 59'minutes
- 9Lyle
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 6Tapping
- 7Stirling
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Akubuine
- 24Mercer
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 2McLean
- 15Spark
- 20Crighton
- 3DyerBooked at 59mins
- 7Love
- 4FuscoSubstituted forSinclairat 68'minutes
- 8Graham
- 12O'NeilBooked at 66minsSubstituted forFordat 79'minutes
- 9Jackson
- 10LayneSubstituted forOrsiat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Ford
- 18Orsi
- 19O'Neil
- 21Sinclair
- 24Dods
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 1,209
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Jack Leighfield (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South).
Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Elliot Ford replaces Chris O'Neil.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 4, Brechin City 1. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3, Brechin City 1. Chris O'Neil (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ally Love.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Chris O'Neil (Brechin City).
Foul by Finn Graham (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Gary Fusco.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Kalvin Orsi replaces Isaac Layne.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Willie Dyer.
Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Chris O'Neil (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris O'Neil (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. John Rankin (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).
Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South).
Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Andy Stirling replaces Daniel Carmichael.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3, Brechin City 0. John Rankin (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Willie Dyer (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South).
Ally Love (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South).
(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).
