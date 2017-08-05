Penalty saved! Daniel Mullen (Livingston) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Livingston v Dunfermline Athletic
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31GallagherBooked at 79mins
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 7MullinSubstituted forCaddenat 84'minutes
- 6Byrne
- 8Pittman
- 14Jacobs
- 3Longridge
- 19CarrickSubstituted forDe Vitaat 67'minutes
- 10MullenBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 9Todorov
- 11Cadden
- 16Knox
- 17Robinson
- 20Maley
- 23De Vita
- 24Peters
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 2Williamson
- 4MvotoBooked at 76mins
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 8Wedderburn
- 15Paton
- 11CardleBooked at 78mins
- 23SmithSubstituted forShielsat 65'minutes
- 17AirdSubstituted forHopkirkat 40'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hopkirk
- 13Splaine
- 14Talbot
- 18Duthie
- 19Lochhead
- 20Gill
- 27Shiels
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 2,301
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Penalty Livingston. Daniel Mullen draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Nicky Cadden replaces Josh Mullin.
Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jean-Yves Mvoto.
Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).
Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Josh Mullin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Booking
Declan Gallagher (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Mullen (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Raffaele De Vita replaces Dale Carrick.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Dean Shiels replaces Calum Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Craig Halkett (Livingston) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Scott Pittman.
Attempt blocked. Craig Halkett (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Lewis Martin.
Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. David Hopkirk (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dale Carrick (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jackson Longridge (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
