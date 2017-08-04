Wrexham v Macclesfield Town

From the section

Scott Boden has joined his second Welsh club, having played for Newport County in the 2015/16 season

Wrexham summer signings Sam Wedgebury, Chris Holroyd and Scott Boden could all face their former club.

Shaun Pearson is an injury doubt for Wrexham, but Jack Mackreth and Ntumba Massanka have shaken off knocks. Wrexham signed 13 players this summer.

Macclesfield have ex-Wrexham forward Elliott Durrell in their squad.

Former Wales U21 Keeper Billy O'Brien is also available for the visitors after his release from Manchester City this summer.