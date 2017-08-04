Dundee v Ross County

Dundee and Ross County finished last season in the Premiership's bottom six

Defender Kostadin Gadzhalov misses Dundee's Scottish Premiership opener against Ross County with a knock.

Otherwise, Dees boss Neil McCann has no fresh injury problems.

Ross County are without winger Jim O'Brien and striker Craig Curran, both of whom have suspensions carried over from last season.

And former Inverness striker Billy Mckay will have to wait to make his Staggies debut as he steps up his recovery from groin surgery.

These two sides met on the opening weekend of the 2016-17 Scottish Premiership season, with Dundee winning 3-1 thanks to a Rory Loy brace.

The Dees have lost just one of their last nine opening games in the Scottish top flight (W4, D4), with a current run of four games unbeaten (W2, D2).

Ross County have lost each of their last four opening day games in the Scottish Premiership, with the Staggies' last avoiding defeat in 2012 against Motherwell (0-0).

Dundee are unbeaten in their last five top-flight home games against Ross County, although four of these encounters have ended in a stalemate.

Ross County ended last season on an eight-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership (W5, D3).

Dundee captain Darren O'Dea: "The squad has developed well over the summer. It couldn't have gone much better, butt the real stuff starts now.

"This will be when we're really tested and when we're shown how well we have gelled. But certainly we go in with the quiet confidence that we've done all the work we possibly can, we'll be fully prepared and we're looking forward to hopefully a positive season.

"There are teams you would associate with being happy to stay in the Premiership, but they've gone on and won cups. Dundee haven't won cups in a long time. The manager feels, and I've been at the club long enough to know, sometimes there's an acceptance of just surviving.

"We did that last year, so we've raised the standard and expectations of ourselves. Hopefully we can reach those expectations and if we do, we'll have a very good season."

Ross County captain Andrew Davies: "It's a long season, however the first five games go you try and not read into it too much, but of course getting off to a good start, getting some momentum is fantastic, and that's what we'll be aiming to do.

"I think the league is always going to be tight -that's why you want to get into that top six, you know you're going to be in the league next year. We have high expectations of ourselves, we've got some really good players, a good core of players, and the manager might bring in one or two more.

"I think it's going to be another really strong squad and there's no reason we can't finish in that top six this year."