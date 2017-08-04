Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

Celtic completed an unbeaten Premiership campaign last season with victory over Hearts

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko is out for up to six weeks with a knee injury, and will not feature in the Scottish Premiership opener against Hearts.

Fellow centre-back Dedryck Boyata remains out with a knee injury, while striker Moussa Dembele is also still missing with a hamstring complaint.

Hearts interim boss Jon Daly confirmed on Thursday attacker Jamie Walker will not be in Saturday's squad

Daly said Walker's "head was turned" by transfer interest from Rangers.

Meanwhile, full-back Liam Smith is suspended for the trip to Celtic Park.

Former Dundee United and Rangers striker Daly has taken temporary charge at Tynecastle after Ian Cathro was sacked by the club earlier this week.

These two sides met on the opening day of the 2016-17 Scottish Premiership campaign, with Celtic winning 2-1 at Tynecastle thanks to a late Scott Sinclair winner.

Celtic have won the opening game of the league season in each of their last nine seasons, conceding just three goals across those nine matches.

Hearts haven't won an opening day game away from home in the top flight since 2006 (D1 L2).

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 17 league games against Hearts (W15, D2), with the Hoops winning each of the last six encounters.

Hearts haven't won at Celtic Park in the league since April 2007, a run of 17 games without victory (D3, L14).

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "Hearts will probably be a little bit more basic in how they'll work. Ian, from what I saw over the course of last season and pre-season, was trying to be creative in his football ideas, the team was playing 3-4-3, at times played it very well.

"I would suggest it will be different on Saturday, they'll go back to maybe a more basic shape and probably play a bit more direct. I would suspect it will be a wee bit different but we'll only know that when the game takes place."

Hearts interim head coach Jon Daly: "A club has made an offer for Jamie (Walker), it's turned his head a bit, he's mentally not in the right place, and the conversation I had with him was, for myself, the coaching staff, the fans, we need everybody on board, in the right place mentally and pulling in the same direction.

"Jamie at the minute is a little bit off where he needs to be, fitness-wise, mentality-wise, so the conversation I had with him was that we'd leave him out this weekend with a view to giving him a few days to get his head right, and if I'm still in charge next week and he's still here, getting him back involved next week.

"I think we need to get [the players] back enjoying their football first and foremost. We've tried to make training enjoyable, fun, and simplified. If we can get them working hard, that's what I'm looking for - a reaction, every single player giving everything they've got, running their race, and boys on the bench coming on and doing the same."