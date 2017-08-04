League Two
Stevenage15:00Newport
Venue: Lamex Stadium

Stevenage v Newport County

Frank Nouble
Frank Nouble has played in the Premier League for West Ham United

    Summer signings Frank Nouble, Lamar Reynolds, Shawn McCoulsky and Ben White are all available for the Exiles.

    Newport's first three League Two fixtures are away as work continues to improve the pitch at Rodney Parade.

    Defender Kevin Lokko, signed by Stevenage this week, is unavailable as he has joined Dagenham on loan to gain first-team experience.

    However, new signings Terence Vancooten and Chris Whelpdale could both feature for the hosts.

    David Pipe and Robbie Willmott have rejoined Newport for third and second spells respectively.

