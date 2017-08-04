Bristol City v Barnsley

From the section

Bristol City beat Barnsley 3-2 at Ashton Gate in April

Bristol City striker Matty Taylor will miss the opening game of the season because of a groin injury.

Forward Milan Djuric, who has been suffering with the same injury, is close to a return to action.

Barnsley are without injured summer signings, winger Lloyd Isgrove (foot), centre-back Liam Lindsay (groin) and left-back Zeki Fryers (hamstring).

Stevie Mallan, Jason McCarthy, Cameron McGeehan, Ethan Pinnock, Ike Ugbo and Joe Williams could make their debuts.

SAM's prediction Home win - 58% Draw - 23% Away win - 19%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts