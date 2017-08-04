Queens Park Rangers v Reading

Jamie Mackie scored QPR's winning goal against former club Reading when the sides last met in January

QPR manager Ian Holloway will be without Grant Hall (tendonitis) and Jordan Cousins (hamstring) for the visit of Reading to Loftus Road.

Defender Steven Caulker is unavailable but still part of Holloway's plans.

Reading pair Joey van den Berg (ankle) and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (achilles) will be fit after minor knocks.

Striker Yann Kermorgant (hip and groin) will be missing for the first two months of the season while Paul McShane serves the last match of a suspension.

SAM's prediction Home win - 37% Draw - 27% Away win - 36%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

Royals boss Jaap Stam previews the new season ahead of the first game against QPR.

"There's never enough time, you always want to have more time to prepare the team in pre-season. But, during the season you try to find time to better prepare the team and make it better.

"You're always working in a certain way in pre-season to find that balance within the squad and make sure the squad learns from last season.

"They need to be learning from last season and we've tried to add certain details to make it better and they've learned a lot already.

"We don't need to go back to the basics like we did last season, we're already a couple of steps ahead."

Match facts