Ipswich Town v Birmingham City

Ipswich's last victory over Birmingham came in the 2014-15 season

Ipswich look set to be without Tom Adeyemi (illness) and Emyr Huws (Achilles) as they host Birmingham in their opening game of the season.

Fellow central midfielders Teddy Bishop (groin) and Luke Hyam (ankle) will be unavailable for selection.

New signings David Stockdale, Marc Roberts and Cheikh N'Doye are all in line to make their Birmingham debuts.

But Harry Redknapp is without captain Paul Robinson (suspended) and striker Lukas Jutkiewicz (calf) for the trip.

Match facts