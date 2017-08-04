Championship
Preston15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday

Alex Neil
Alex Neil was appointed as Simon Grayson's successor at Preston in July
Click here for live text coverage - Saturday 11:00-20:00 BST

    Preston North End boss Alex Neil could be without Tom Clarke (knee) for his first game in charge of the club when they face Sheffield Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, new summer signing Darnell Fisher could make his debut for the club at right-back.

    Sheffield Wednesday could give a debut to forward George Boyd, who has joined from Premier League side Burnley.

    Boss Carlos Carvalhal has no injury or suspension concerns as he looks to build on successive play-off finishes.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 32%Draw - 28%Away win - 40%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Preston are winless in their last eight matches on opening day (D5 L3), last winning in 2008/09 versus Ipswich.
    • Sheffield Wednesday have won their last three opening-day matches in the Football League, since a 2-1 defeat away to QPR in 2013/14.
    • Only Liverpool (67) and Man Utd (56) have won more opening games in league history than Sheffield Wednesday (54).
    • Meanwhile, only Bury (50) have lost more opening day games in Football League history than Preston (49) - level with Barnsley and Bolton.
    • Jordan Rhodes has scored four goals in his last three league games versus Preston, including a hat-trick for Huddersfield in October 2011.
    • By scoring on the final day of last season for Manchester United, new Preston signing Josh Harrop is one of four players to score on his only Premier League appearance (Aidan Newhouse, Chris David & Gary Bull).

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Aston Villa00000000
    2Barnsley00000000
    3Birmingham00000000
    4Bolton00000000
    5Brentford00000000
    6Bristol City00000000
    7Burton00000000
    8Cardiff00000000
    9Derby00000000
    10Fulham00000000
    11Hull00000000
    12Ipswich00000000
    13Leeds00000000
    14Middlesbrough00000000
    15Millwall00000000
    16Norwich00000000
    17Nottm Forest00000000
    18Preston00000000
    19QPR00000000
    20Reading00000000
    21Sheff Utd00000000
    22Sheff Wed00000000
    23Sunderland00000000
    24Wolves00000000
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Camp

    Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
    Playing football

    Aspire Active Camps

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired