Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday

Alex Neil was appointed as Simon Grayson's successor at Preston in July

Preston North End boss Alex Neil could be without Tom Clarke (knee) for his first game in charge of the club when they face Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, new summer signing Darnell Fisher could make his debut for the club at right-back.

Sheffield Wednesday could give a debut to forward George Boyd, who has joined from Premier League side Burnley.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal has no injury or suspension concerns as he looks to build on successive play-off finishes.

SAM's prediction Home win - 32% Draw - 28% Away win - 40%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts