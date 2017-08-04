Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday
Preston North End boss Alex Neil could be without Tom Clarke (knee) for his first game in charge of the club when they face Sheffield Wednesday.
Meanwhile, new summer signing Darnell Fisher could make his debut for the club at right-back.
Sheffield Wednesday could give a debut to forward George Boyd, who has joined from Premier League side Burnley.
Boss Carlos Carvalhal has no injury or suspension concerns as he looks to build on successive play-off finishes.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 32%
|Draw - 28%
|Away win - 40%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Preston are winless in their last eight matches on opening day (D5 L3), last winning in 2008/09 versus Ipswich.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won their last three opening-day matches in the Football League, since a 2-1 defeat away to QPR in 2013/14.
- Only Liverpool (67) and Man Utd (56) have won more opening games in league history than Sheffield Wednesday (54).
- Meanwhile, only Bury (50) have lost more opening day games in Football League history than Preston (49) - level with Barnsley and Bolton.
- Jordan Rhodes has scored four goals in his last three league games versus Preston, including a hat-trick for Huddersfield in October 2011.
- By scoring on the final day of last season for Manchester United, new Preston signing Josh Harrop is one of four players to score on his only Premier League appearance (Aidan Newhouse, Chris David & Gary Bull).