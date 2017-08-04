Wolverhampton Wanderers v Middlesbrough

Nuno Espirito Santo and Garry Monk are two of seven new managers appointed by Championship clubs this summer

Wolves and Middlesbrough have new managers in place for their opening match of the Championship season.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Garry Monk have spent heavily during the summer and their new clubs are among the favourites to be promoted.

Wolves have several new signings available for debuts, including £15m midfielder Ruben Neves.

Britt Assombalonga, who joined Boro from Nottingham Forest, is poised for his first outing for the Teessiders.

Jonny Howson, Cyrus Christie and Martin Braithwaite are also set for their first competitive appearances after their summer transfers to Middlesbrough.

Gaston Ramirez is one player who will not be involved, after his move to Sampdoria.

Wolves are without wingers Ivan Cavaleiro (suspension), Kortney Hause (knock) and Helder Costa (ankle), so on-loan Atletico Madrid forward Diogo Jota is set to start as part of a front three.

SAM's prediction Home win - 35% Draw - 28% Away win - 37%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts