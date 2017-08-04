Championship
Wolves15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Middlesbrough

Nuno Espirito Santo and Garry Monk
Nuno Espirito Santo and Garry Monk are two of seven new managers appointed by Championship clubs this summer
    Wolves and Middlesbrough have new managers in place for their opening match of the Championship season.

    Nuno Espirito Santo and Garry Monk have spent heavily during the summer and their new clubs are among the favourites to be promoted.

    Wolves have several new signings available for debuts, including £15m midfielder Ruben Neves.

    Britt Assombalonga, who joined Boro from Nottingham Forest, is poised for his first outing for the Teessiders.

    Jonny Howson, Cyrus Christie and Martin Braithwaite are also set for their first competitive appearances after their summer transfers to Middlesbrough.

    Gaston Ramirez is one player who will not be involved, after his move to Sampdoria.

    Wolves are without wingers Ivan Cavaleiro (suspension), Kortney Hause (knock) and Helder Costa (ankle), so on-loan Atletico Madrid forward Diogo Jota is set to start as part of a front three.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 35%Draw - 28%Away win - 37%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Wolves have won four and lost just one of their past seven opening-day matches.
    • Middlesbrough have won just one of their past eight matches on opening weekend (D4 L3), beating Birmingham 2-0 in 2014-15.
    • Middlesbrough have won their last four games against Wolves in all competitions, last winning five in a row in February 1995.
    • Wolves have won four of their past six home games against Middlesbrough in all competitions, though lost the last meeting in October 2015.
    • There will be five players who played in the Champions League last season set to appear for Championship clubs in 2017-18, three of those for Wolves (Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Willy Boly).
    • Middlesbrough signing Martin Braithwaite hit double figures in each of his last two seasons in the French top flight for Toulouse, netting 22 goals in total.

