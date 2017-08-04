Fulham v Norwich City
- From the section Football
A number of new signings could make their debuts for Fulham as they host Norwich City in the Championship.
Striker Aboubakar Kamara, along with midfielders Oliver Norwood and Ibrahima Cisse, could all start.
Norwich look set to welcome back Wes Hoolahan after he missed most of their pre-season games through injury.
Josh Murphy (calf) and Russell Martin (leg) will have late fitness tests, while Steven Naismith is suspended after his red card last season.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 48%
|Draw - 27%
|Away win - 25%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Fulham have won four of their last eight opening-day matches (D3 L1), losing 2-1 to Ipswich in 2014-15.
- Norwich's 4-1 win over Blackburn on the first day of last season was their first opening-day victory in 14 attempts (D6 L7).
- Fulham have won have won six of their last seven league games against Norwich City, keeping clean sheets on five occasions.
- The Canaries haven't won an away game against Fulham since January 1986, losing eight of the 10 meetings in all competitions since (D2).
- Tom Cairney made more successful passes (3,354) and created more chances (118) than any player in the Championship last season.
- Norwich City accumulated 70 points last season - the most points they've recorded without winning promotion since 2001-02, having won promotion in the previous four seasons with 70+ points.