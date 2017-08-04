Aston Villa v Hull City

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia will miss the start of the season with a broken ankle

Aston Villa are without Jack Grealish (kidney), Jonathan Kodjia (ankle), Mile Jedinak (groin) and Albert Adomah (shin) for their season-opener.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is fit, while new signings Glenn Whelan and Ahmed Elmohamady could make their debuts.

Hull City will have midfielder David Meyler in the squad but he is unlikely to feature as his return to match action is carefully managed.

Moses Odubajo, Will Keane, Ryan Mason and David Marshall are all injured.

Saturday's game marks Villa boss Steve Bruce's first reunion with Hull since leaving the Tigers in June 2016.

SAM's prediction Home win - 47% Draw - 27% Away win - 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts