Aston Villa v Hull City
-
- From the section Football
Aston Villa are without Jack Grealish (kidney), Jonathan Kodjia (ankle), Mile Jedinak (groin) and Albert Adomah (shin) for their season-opener.
Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is fit, while new signings Glenn Whelan and Ahmed Elmohamady could make their debuts.
Hull City will have midfielder David Meyler in the squad but he is unlikely to feature as his return to match action is carefully managed.
Moses Odubajo, Will Keane, Ryan Mason and David Marshall are all injured.
Saturday's game marks Villa boss Steve Bruce's first reunion with Hull since leaving the Tigers in June 2016.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 47%
|Draw - 27%
|Away win - 26%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Aston Villa have won three of their last four matches on the opening day, although they lost last season to Sheffield Wednesday (0-1).
- Hull have been victorious in four of their last five season openers, losing only to Chelsea in 2014-15 in that run.
- Steve Bruce has won each of his last four opening day matches in the Championship as manager and with three different clubs (Crystal Palace, Birmingham and Hull).
- Aston Villa have won nine of their last 10 home games against Hull in all competitions and each of the last seven in a row.
- The Tigers won their last match against the Villans back in February 2015, ending a run of 11 games in all competitions without a victory.