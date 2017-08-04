Championship
Burton15:00Cardiff
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Cardiff City

Lucas Akins and Declan John
Burton and Cardiff have only met on three previous occasions in competitive matches
    Burton will be without Ben Turner, who starts a five-match ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Brentford's Nico Yennaris last season.

    Striker Liam Boyce will be out for much of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained last weekend.

    Cardiff winger Kadeem Harris will be out for up to three months after injuring his ankle in pre-season.

    The visitors will also be without keeper Lee Camp, along with defenders Callum Paterson and Matt Connolly.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 35%Draw - 27%Away win - 38%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • After failing to win their first five opening-day matches in the English Football League, the Brewers have won two of the past three (L1).
    • Cardiff City have won four and drawn four of their past nine matches on the opening weekend of the season (L1).
    • Veteran manager Neil Warnock has lost just once in his past 10 opening-day matches (W4 D5), losing 4-0 to Bolton while in charge of QPR in the Premier League.
    • This will be the fourth competitive meeting between Burton and Cardiff, with the home side winning all three previous clashes (Cardiff twice and Burton once).
    • Kenneth Zohore was directly involved in more goals than any other Cardiff player in 2016-17 (12 goals, five assists). Zohore failed to score or assist in both meetings with Burton last season.
    • Jackson Irvine was the only Burton player to reach double figures for goals in the Championship last season (10), but did not provide a single assist.

