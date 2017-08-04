Sheffield United v Brentford
-
- From the section Football
Sheffield United have injury doubts over defender George Baldock and forwards Ched Evans and James Hanson.
Goalkeeper Simon Moore is out for six weeks so Chelsea loanee Jamal Blackman will start in goal.
Brentford manager Dean Smith could hand debuts to as many as five new signings at Bramall Lane.
Defender Harlee Dean is suspended, while midfielders Alan Judge and Lewis MacLeod and striker Sergi Canos are long-term injury absentees.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 44%
|Draw - 27%
|Away win - 29%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Sheffield United have lost three consecutive opening day matches, conceding seven and scoring just once. They have not suffered four losses in a row since 1931-32.
- The Bees are winless in each of their past five season openers, although four have ended level (L1).
- Chris Wilder has won four of his past five matches on opening weekend as a manager, although lost last term with the Blades.
- Sheffield United have won five of their past seven opening day games in the second tier at Bramall Lane, drawing two.
- Brentford are unbeaten in their past four league contests with the Blades (W2 D2), after a run of six games without a win against them.
- Billy Sharp (30) was one of five players in England's top four tiers last season to score 30+ goals in all competitions.