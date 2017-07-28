Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham boss responds to Antonio Conte & Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho (left) believes Tottenham have had a good summer

Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino wants fellow Premier League managers to show respect by not talking about his club.

Chelsea's Antonio Conte and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho have both spoken about Tottenham this week.

Conte said Spurs' expectations were not as high as elsewhere, while Mourinho believes Pochettino has had a good summer having only sold Kyle Walker.

Pochettino said: "I like to show respect. I expect the same from the people who compete with us."

Tottenham have not won the league title since 1961, with their last major trophy being the League Cup in 2008.

This summer, they are still to buy a player. In contrast, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have each already spent in excess of £100m.

Pochettino said: "It is true, for different clubs who have spent a lot of money, the expectation and pressure is massive. For us it is the same. It is our own pressure and ambition."

'We will move when the moment is right'

Pochettino refused to confirm he was interested in signing Everton's England midfielder Ross Barkley.

He did say Tottenham would eventually be active, and said to the club's fans 'don't be worried' about the lack of activity so far.

He said: "Our moment will arrive. We are calm because our squad is competitive. We have a plan. We have a very clear idea of what we want.

"There are a lot of rumours about the big sides spending money and it looks like Tottenham is not ambitious.

"I want to tell our fans 'don't be worried' because we will move in the market."

Dier is here 'at the moment'

Eric Dier played 36 of Tottenham's league games last season

Eric Dier has been heavily linked with Manchester United this summer.

Mourinho said on Tuesday he was trying to sign a defensive midfield player.

Pochettino would not talk about apparent United interest but did say 'the idea' was not to sell the England international.

He said: "Today Dier is our player. We are not trying to sell him. He is an important player for us."

Mbappe is worth the money

France forward Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a world record £160m move away from Monaco this summer.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are both keen on the 18-year-old.

The fee would shatter the current record of the £89m Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba 12 months ago.

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris is an international team-mate of Mbappe and thinks the teenager is worth the money.

Lloris said: "I spent some time with him during the international break. He is very, very talented. He is very young but he has great potential."