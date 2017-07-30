Scottish League Cup - Group C
Dundee15:00Dundee Utd
Venue: Dens Park

Dundee v Dundee United

Dundee celebrate
Dundee beat Buckie Thistle at Dens Park last week

    City rivals Dundee and Dundee United meet in the final group fixture of this season's Scottish League Cup.

    Both sides are well placed to reach the second round, with each having won their three previous Group C games.

    A draw would send both sides through even before a bonus-point penalty shoot-out.

    And, should there be a winner, the losing side is still likely to progress as one of the four best group runners-up.

    Dundee, with six, and United, with eight, have a better goal difference than Peterhead, who are second in Group B with nine points and a goal difference of one.

    Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and Ross County are already through as group runners-up.

    Ayr United, Dunfermline Athletic, Falkirk, Hamilton Academical, Hibernian, Livingston and Motherwell progressed as group winners.

    The draw for the second round will take place following Sunday's match at Dens Park.

    Scotland's European competition representatives - Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and St Johnstone - enter at the last-16 knockout stage.

    Those four clubs and the four best group winners will be seeded in the draw and Dundee or United could become a seeded side by winning the derby.

    Dundee United celebrate
    United go into Sunday's derby with a superior goal difference to Dundee

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Sunday 30th July 2017

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Falkirk44001311212
    2Inverness CT42115328
    3Stirling42116517
    4Brechin401319-82
    5Forfar4013310-71

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dunfermline42201331010
    2Peterhead43017619
    3Hearts42117437
    4East Fife411236-34
    5Elgin4004213-110

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dundee Utd33009189
    2Dundee33007169
    3Raith Rovers42029546
    4Cowdenbeath4103511-63
    5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Hibernian43101311210
    2Ross County422080810
    3Arbroath412167-16
    4Montrose4103215-133
    5Alloa401328-61

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ayr44001531212
    2Kilmarnock43019369
    3Clyde4202711-46
    4Annan Athletic4013210-82
    5Dumbarton401328-61

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Motherwell44001221012
    2Morton42118628
    3Queen's Park42119907
    4Edinburgh City4013312-92
    5Berwick401347-31

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Hamilton422011659
    2Albion413012937
    3Queen of Sth41306427
    4East Kilbride411259-45
    5Stenhousemuir401339-62

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Livingston431083511
    2Partick Thistle431092710
    3St Mirren42029726
    4Airdrieonians4103410-63
    5Stranraer4004412-80
